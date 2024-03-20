Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded the immediate intervention of the Election Commission to check the increasing political violence in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday stating that when the election process is in in the State, the YSRCP is escalating political violence, a Telugu Desam Party (TSP) release said.

He said on Tuesday that at a time when the election process is on in the state, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is escalating political violence.

"Though the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is losing power in another 50 days, he is now encouraging political violence as the fear of losing power is haunting him," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He condemned the violence and demanded impartial action from the police against the perpetrators stating that YSRCP goondas attacked the TDP activists in various parts of the State.

"Mr Mulaiah of Gadikota in the GIddalur Assembly segment was brutally hacked to death since he attended the recent Praja Galam meeting held at Chilakaluripet while 21-year-old Mr Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri in Allegedda segment too was mercilessly murdered and the car of the TDP activists in Macherla, Mr Suresh, was set on fire," Chandrababu said.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Naidu criticized the alleged partiality of certain Superintendents of Police (SPs), accusing them of favouring the ruling dispensation.

"The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Prakasam district, Mr Parameswara Reddy, the Nandyal district, Mr Raguveer Reddy, and the Palnadu district, Mr Ravisankar Reddy, are all dancing to the tunes of the ruling dispensation. Taking advantage of the support of these SPs, the YSRCP goondas are ruling the roost in their respective areas," Chandrababu said.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to be held on May 13.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, Naidu stressed the urgent need for the Election Commission to review the law and order situation in the state and take decisive action to quell political violence. He called for a thorough assessment of the situation and immediate measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens during this critical period. (ANI)

