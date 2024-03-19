Lucknow, March 19: In a shocking incident, two minor children in UP's Budaun were brutally murdered by their neighbour at their home in UP's Budaun on Tuesday, sparking tension and violence in the city. The incident took place in the Baba Colony under the Mandi Samiti police station, where the accused barged into the house and murdered the two children while injuring a third. Double Murder Rocks Badaun: Saloon Owners Kill Two Brothers Over Past Enmity in Uttar Pradesh, Angry Mob Set Fire to Their Shop (Watch Video)

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar said the police received information about the crime and the subsequent protest by the local residents. Calling on all to maintain peace, he said the reason for the murder is not known yet. Badaun Double Murder Case: One Accused Killed in Police Encounter, Another Taken in Custody

Top officials have rushed to the spot while heavy police contingents have been deployed across the city. Further details are awaited.

