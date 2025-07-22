New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Members of Parliament on Tuesday met with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi to press for urgent action on several critical urban infrastructure proposals concerning the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The MPs emphasized the strategic importance of these projects in accelerating urban transformation, improving housing access, and strengthening connectivity in the state's key urban centers.

The TDP delegation brought to the Minister's attention the several key issues.

The first was PMAY Urban 2.0 - Resolution of Technical Challenges. The MPs highlighted the State Government's proactive implementation of PMAY Urban 2.0, which has already seen the submission of DPRs and sanction of over 40,000 houses. However, technical issues with the central portal are preventing habitation-level demand capture across Urban Development Authorities (UDAs). The delegation requested immediate intervention from MoHUA to enable comprehensive demand mapping and fulfill the "Housing for All by 2029" commitment.

The MPs further requested expeditious clearance of the proposal submitted by APCRDA under the Urban Challenge Fund, which seeks support for five sustainable infrastructure projects in Amaravati. These initiatives focus on green mobility, renewable energy, and climate resilience. The State is seeking 25% financial support from the Centre to kick-start these nationally aligned projects.

The delegation urged the Centre to approve the proposal to establish a Secretariat campus (5.53 acres) and general pool residential quarters (17 acres) for Central Government staff in Amaravati. The MPs noted that the land has already been offered by the State Government and requested the Department of Expenditure to fast-track clearances to facilitate central institutional presence in the capital.

Drawing attention to pending formalities, the MPs sought MoHUA's support in finalizing the land allotment agreement with HUDCO for housing and infrastructure projects in Amaravati. With a Letter of Intent already issued, the delegation appealed for a time extension and early sanction to enable timely execution.

The delegation reiterated the long-pending request for approval of metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, with a combined investment of Rs 39,362 crore. Seeking 100% Central assistance under the Metro Rail Policy-2017, the MPs stressed the transformative potential of these projects for urban mobility and regional economic growth.

The MPs also urged the Union Minister to give in-principle approval for integrated double-decker flyover and metro corridors in Visakhapatnam (20 km) and Vijayawada (4.7 km). They requested the Ministry's support in initiating joint DPR preparation and finalizing cost-sharing arrangements with NHAI to address congestion and optimize land use.

The TDP MPs expressed confidence that the Ministry would respond positively to these proposals, which are crucial to the long-term urban development vision of Andhra Pradesh. The delegation reaffirmed the party's commitment to securing the state's rightful share in national development initiatives. (ANI)

