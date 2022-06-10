Dehradun, Jun 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that earthen cups should be used to serve tea at his residence and the state secretariat as a first step towards promoting the ancient and rich craft of pottery.

At a meeting held here to discuss measures to revive the ancient craft, Dhami said livelihood of many families in the state are connected with it and its revival will empower potters who are among the weakest sections of society.

"To begin with, let us start serving tea in earthen mugs at the chief minister's residence and the secretariat. Let's promote the craft in other ways too throughout the state," Dhami said.

Potters should be supplied with clay in adequate quantities free of cost to help them produce good quality earthenware.

The next meeting on the issue would be convened in three months to review the progress made, he said.

Pottery products should be sent to "Hunar Haats" in different parts of the country and it should be added in the list of occupations under the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana.

People should also be encouraged to buy earthen lamps to celebrate Diwali, he said.

