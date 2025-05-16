Visuals from the clash between the protesting SSC teachers and police perssonnel (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata( West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): Several teachers were injured in a clash that broke out in front of Kolkata's Bikash Bhawan between protesting SSC teachers and police personnel who resorted to lathi charge to disperse the massive crowd.

SSC teachers have been protesting in West Bengal after over 26,000 teachers lost their jobs in connection with the SSC recruitment case.

This follows a judgment by the Supreme Court, which held that the whole appointment process of the SSC was tainted.

On April 17, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict on the SSC recruitment and stated that the matter would be resolved in a year.

"The Supreme Court has allowed the teachers to continue till December 2025. We were worried how the salaries will be paid to them. Last time, it was said that salaries cannot be paid. We had assured them that they would not face any trouble. We have got time till December. Within this year, the matter will be resolved."

Supreme Court had allowed teachers whose appointments have been cancelled due to irregularities in the recruitment process to continue until the fresh selection process is completed.A bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna clarified that the aforesaid relief is only for teachers whose appointments were "untainted."

The top court also refused to grant relief to continue service to the teaching staff in Groups C and D, stating that there are more "tainted" candidates in those categories.

The top court also directed the West Bengal government and the WB Staff Selection Commission to issue advertisements for fresh recruitment of assistant teachers by May 31 and to complete the entire process by December 31.

The top court took its decision citing that the students undergoing studies should not suffer on account of the order passed by the court following the irregularities in the entire recruitment process in 2016. (ANI)

