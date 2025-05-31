New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed in the leg by a group of youths after a minor altercation in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Saturday evening, police said.

At around 7 pm Mangolpuri police received information from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital about the admission of a boy with stab injuries, they said.

The injured youth, a resident of Mangolpuri, was declared fit for a statement by doctors and later informed police that the attack occurred around 5.30 pm while he was returning from Avantika market, they said.

"When the boy reached near L-block park in Mangolpuri, a group of boys approached him. As he tried to flee, one of them stabbed him in the thigh. The group fled the spot upon seeing him bleeding," a senior police officer said.

The boy was taken to the hospital by a local resident. Doctors confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a physical assault involving multiple wounds, but clarified that the injuries were limited to the leg and the victim is in stable condition, undergoing treatment.

The police said that the motive behind the incident appears to be a minor altercation between the youth and some boys from the area.

Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered at Mangolpuri police station, they said.

Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused persons involved in the incident, the police added.

