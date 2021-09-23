Sultanpur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village in Surapur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused belong to the same village as the victim, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shubham, Abhishek and Dinesh who are absconding, they said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, police said.

