Prayagraj, June 4: A teenager was shot dead here by unidentified assailants, police said on Sunday. Adil Ali, who runs an e-rickshaw, was shot on Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Bhuker said.

An FIR against three persons has been registered on a complaint by the victim's father. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

The body of the teenager has been sent for postmortem.

