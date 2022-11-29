In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight after an argument turned violent in Jalandhar. Reportedly, the incident took place in the limits of Rama Mandi police station where an argument between two neighbours took a violent turn. In the video, a man can be seen taking out a pistol mid-argument and pointing it at a man. The other people try to retrieve the gun but the armed man shoots the man wearing a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter. UP Shocker: Youth Gunned Down in Broad Daylight in Moradabad, Terrifying Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight:

One person was shot dead during after a heat argument between two neighbors in Rama Mandi police station area of ​​#Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/eyGmtpz03Y — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 29, 2022

