New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday.

The boy might have been stabbed during a quarrel but we are ascertaining the exact reason behind the murder, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sujal, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

"Information was received at Mangolpuri police station from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with stab injuries. He was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Mangolpuri police station.

Two suspects have been identified. The accused and the victim belong to the same locality, police said.

