Patna (Bihar) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met with BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 aspirants who have been protesting for over 50 days in Patna.

The protesters are demanding a resolution regarding discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results.

Aspirant Ajay Mishra, speaking about his expectations after meeting Tejashwi Yadav, said, "We have a lot of expectations from him. He will surely fulfil our demands. If the ruling side is not listening to us, we will have to go to the opposition. We are constitutionally keeping our demands. We have been protesting in Gardanibagh for the last 50 days, but the Govt is not listening to us at all. Tejashwi Yadav has assured us that he will raise our demand in the Assembly and try as much as possible that our demands be fulfilled."

The issue at hand stems from the BPSC TRE 3.0 examination, for which 87,774 posts were advertised. However, only 66,000 results were declared, leaving 21,000 vacancies unexplained. Aspirants were particularly concerned after noticing that the published results included duplications, with one student appearing on three different lists.

Vikram Kumar, another aspirant, explained the situation: "We appeared for the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam. At that time, there were 87,774 vacant posts, but results were declared only for 66,000 posts. 21,000 posts were left, and the reason is not known. When we saw the data for those 66,000 posts, we saw that the results of only 35,000-40,000 candidates were released. One student's name is there in three different lists. If that one student joins somewhere, two posts will be vacant. We demand to release a supplementary result."

Kumar added, "We have been protesting in Gardanibagh for the last 49 days. No member of the ruling party has met us. We hope that the way Tejashwi Yadav has worked in 17 months, he will raise our concern on supplementary result in the Vidhan Sabha. We hope that our demand will be fulfilled." (ANI)

