Warangal (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): A 21-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself after being tortured by her boyfriend, within the Rayaparthi police station limits in Warangal district, police said.

21-year old's boyfriend, Nehru, had harassed and accused her of infidelity, cops added.

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The deceased's family alleges that the accused's four friends were also involved in the unfortunate incident.

The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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The police official said, "A 21-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself after allegedly being continuously harassed by her boyfriend, Nehru. He had allegedly accused her, saying that she was having relations with someone else and sent her messages via Instagram."

The official further added, "We've collected all the chat records and registered a case. The matter is under investigation, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination."

The official noted that an investigation is underway; however, as per preliminary findings, the allegations against the four friends of the accused have not been backed by any solid evidence.

"The girl's parents claim that Nehru's four friends were also involved, but we haven't found any evidence of their involvement yet. We're investigating further. Currently, the situation is under control," the official said.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)