Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 527 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state tally to 8,07,661.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 290, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) and Medchal Malkajgiri (43).

A health department bulletin said 557 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,98,468.

The recovery rate stood at 98.86 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,262 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 5,082.

