Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of an Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) in the Electricity department in Kothaguda, Hyderabad, a press release said.

According to an ACB official, raids are underway at the residence of an Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) in the Electricity department in Kothaguda, Hyderabad. The ADO was working in Manikonda.

Simultaneously, 15 separate teams of ACB are conducting raids in other districts of Telangana, the press release added.

Earlier on September 10, the Telangana ACB conducted a check at Tribal Welfare Ashram High School, Sai Kunta, Mancherial.

According to a release, a surprise check was conducted by the ACB Adilabad Unit at Tribal Welfare Ashram High School, Sai Kunta, Mancherial Town and District. The ACB teams were assisted by Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector, and Auditor to check the quality and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength particulars of the students, records, etc.

During the searches, some irregularities such as unhygienic maintenance of premises, poor upkeep of rooms, and improper record maintenance were noticed. A report is being sent to the Government for taking necessary action against the concerned officials, the ACB said. (ANI)

