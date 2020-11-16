Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI): Telangana reported 502 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in recent times, as the tally rose to nearly 2.58 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,407, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 141, followed by Rangareddy (72) and Medchal Malkajgiri (33), a bulletin said, providing details as of 8 PM on November 15.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Deliberate Attempt to Shift Focus from Internal Failures.

As many as 14,385 patients are under treatment and 17,296 samples were tested on November 15.

Cumulatively, over 48.91 lakh samples have been tested.

Also Read | Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.31 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.87 per cent, while it was 93.2 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)