Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): On Wednesday, the Commandant's Banner Presentation Ceremony was held at the Tejas the parade ground of the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana.

The award of Commandant's Banner to the Champion Squadron symbolises overall excellence and marks the conclusion of fiercely contested series of events, ranging from physical activities, sports, debate, quizz, cultural activities, cross-country runs, field camps, drill competition and academics.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Dalit Student Ramkeval, First to Clear Class 10 Exam in His Village in Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Historic Occasion for Nizampur' (See Pics).

The finale of this quest for excellence was marked by the prestigious Inter-Squadron Drill Competition. Brar Squadron achieved the feat of winning this competition with flawless drill movements, daunting words of command and synchronised team efforts.

The Flight Cadets and Under Training Flying Officers (UTFOs) in impeccable uniforms captivated the distinguished audience, which included all instructional staff and senior officers of the Academy. Their disciplined march past perfectly blended with the stirring martial tunes played by the IAF Band.

Also Read | Telangana: 13 Members of Child Trafficking Gang Arrested in Suryapet District, 10 Children Rescued.

Aquino Squadron was declared the Champion Squadron for the Spring Term 2025. It was a proud moment as Squadron Cadet Captain, Flight Cadet Surya Dev of Aquino Squadron marched forward with precision to receive the esteemed banner from Air Force Academy Commandant Air Marshal S Shrinivas.

As a symbol of their outstanding achievement, the Flight Cadets of the Champion Squadron will proudly don a lanyard on their left shoulder throughout the forthcoming term.

In his address to the Flight Cadets and UTFOs, the Commandant lauded their teamwork, camaraderie, enthusiasm, sporting spirit and competitive streak. He exhorted everyone to be physically fit and mentally agile throughout their careers. The Commandant also congratulated the instructors for their crucial role in transforming greenhorns into confident and competent cadets, equipping them to uphold the Academy's exemplary standards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)