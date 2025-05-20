Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a strongly worded rebuttal to what it described as "deliberate distortion and dangerous rhetoric," the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the Congress party's attempt to malign External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The BJP called out senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his loyalist Pawan Khera for twisting a firm diplomatic warning to Pakistan into a bizarre narrative, branding the Indian minister as an "informant" or "saudagar" (trader).

The State BJP's Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge, NV Subash, minced no words in calling the Congress's statements "not just irresponsible, but laughably ignorant."

He said, "It is unfortunate and disgraceful that the Congress, instead of standing with the Indian government and the Armed Forces after a successful and precise warning to Pakistan for its role in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, is stooping to petty politics."

The BJP leader reminded the public of the recent brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent Hindu pilgrims lost their lives.

"Is it wrong for a sovereign country to warn a hostile neighbour that continues to harbour terrorists responsible for killing our citizens? The External Affairs Minister's statement was a warning, not a compromise--and it was followed by decisive action, not appeasement. That's not diplomacy-for-sale, that's leadership," Subash said.

He further pointed out that India's Armed Forces, acting in complete synergy with political leadership, have already inflicted heavy damage on terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, besides rendering multiple Pakistani airbases inoperative.

"Congress can no longer hide behind ambiguity. The nation knows the truth - and so does the world," he added.

He said the nation knows who asked for 'saboot' in the past and called the names of the Army Chief.

Calling the Congress's behaviour a continuation of its long history of appeasement and apologism towards Pakistan, Subash noted that this is not the first time the party has chosen to question Indian intent and capability.

"Let us not forget that senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar once, during his visit to Pakistan, has appealed on its television channel to help 'remove' a democratically elected Indian Prime Minister. If that is not the definition of being a 'saudagar', then what is?"

In a sarcastic swipe at Congress's intellectual bankruptcy, Subash said, "It was once believed only Rahul Gandhi was ill-informed and immature - a 'Pappu', as labelled by his own party members. But clearly, this condition has now spread to others like Pawan Khera, who parrot anti-national lines without understanding the gravity of their statements."

Taking a dig at the Congress party's crumbling credibility, Subash said, "If issuing a clear warning to the enemy is considered being an informant, then God save the principal Opposition party. The Congress is fast losing the faith of the people and the trust of the nation. This is not just political decline--it is a moral collapse."

Subash emphasised that the External Affairs Minister's statement had already been clarified and endorsed by India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), who confirmed the authenticity and necessity of India's posture against cross-border terrorism.

The BJP has demanded that Congress issue an unconditional apology to the people of India and the families of the Pahalgam attack victims for politicising national security. "When our brave soldiers and diplomats are risking their lives to secure India, the least our Opposition can do is not betray them with misplaced sarcasm and misinformed criticism."

The State BJP warned that any attempts to weaken India's global position or demoralise its security establishment will be met with firm public opposition.

"Congress needs to introspect. The days of selling fear and confusion are over. The people of India now demand clarity, courage, and commitment. And they will not tolerate traitorous undertones masquerading as political debate," Subash said. (ANI)

