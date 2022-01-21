New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar moved a privilege motion before the Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha chaired by Jharkhand BJP MP Sunil Singh, alleging that he was forcefully arrested by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and three other police officials on January 3.

The notice of the meeting sent by the Committee read, the subject of discussion as "Notice/Complaint/Email dated 3 January, 2022 given by him against Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police and three other Police officials of Karimnagar District, Telangana, for forcefully arresting him in an illegal manner and for attempting to produce him before the Court for 'remand' in connection with the filing of alleged false cases against him".

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

According to the information, Sanjay Kumar, who is the Telangana BJP chief, will appear before the panel on Friday to give verbal representation on what happened with him in Telangana, leading him to move a notice of privilege.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by the Karimnagar Police during a protest on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read | Darjeeling Zoo Restocks Two Pairs of Endangered Red Pandas in Singalila National Park (See Pics).

The Telangana BJP chief was planning to hold an overnight Dharna on the intervening night of January 2 and 3 in his Constituency in Karimnagar following which the state police arrested him for violating COVID-19 norms. He was arrested that night and then the Karimnagar District Court sent him to 14-days of judicial custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)