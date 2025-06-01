Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy held a meeting at the party's state office in Hyderabad on Sunday to review ongoing and upcoming party programmes.

He said the BJP would organise a series of outreach events from June 8 to June 18 to highlight the Central government's achievements.

Reddy emphasised that over the past 11 years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has delivered in multiple areas, from basic sanitation to space exploration.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA-BJP won the Lok Sabha elections three times in a row with the blessings of the people. In these 11 years, many works have been done towards making a corruption-free India a global power through good governance. PM Modi's government has worked in different areas. Many works have been done from building toilets in a poor household in a village to hoisting the country's flag on the moon," Reddy said.

He said the upcoming booth-level events will serve as a medium to connect directly with the people.

"From 8th June to 18th June, we will organise programs at every polling booth among the people and will go door-to-door to tell the people about the work done by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards building a new India," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Reddy highlighted how he mentioned the various developmental initiatives and how the government has ensured that Centrally Sponsored Schemes and projects "reach the deserving population."

"I emphasized on the need to take various development initiatives of Narendra Modi govt., made throughout the last decade in various sectors like Agriculture, Industries, MSMEs, Railways, Roadways, and Technology among others to every household. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, we have ensured that all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and projects reach the deserving population, while contributing to grassroots-level development and empowerment of all," he wrote.

The meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including BJP state General Secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekar, Mahabubnagar MP D K Aruna, and the BJP national vice president. (ANI)

