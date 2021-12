Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday announced that the party will stage a protest on December 27 and asked the state government to release job notifications.

Speaking to the media, the BJP state president said, "The party will stage a one-day protest along with unemployed youth on December 27 and demanding to release job notification."

The Biswal committee appointed by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in Telangana, Kumar informed.

He criticized the chief minister for allegedly creating problems over paddy procurement.

The BJP leader further stated that the Union Minister Piyush Goyal made it clear, the Centre will buy paddy as per the agreement. (ANI)

