Hyderabad, February 11: Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to field party MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj as the candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of state Legislative Council. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Launches Attack on KCR Government, Says ‘They Undermined Republic Day Activity’.

Rao asked Mudiraj to file his nomination on Saturday, BRS sources said. Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has fixed February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman, the legislature secretariat said earlier. Telangana CM KCR’s National Party BRS To Start Expanding From Maharashtra.

The nominations can be submitted between 10.30 AM and 5 PM on Saturday, it had said. Mudiraj is expected to be elected unopposed in view of the overwhelming strength of BRS in the Council.

