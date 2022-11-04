Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Over 93 per cent of the total 2,41,805 voters exercised their franchise on Thursday in the by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Get Death Penalty for Abduction, Rape and Attempt To Kill Minor in Pratapgarh.

According to a late night communication from the Chief Electoral Officer, the total voting stood at 93.13 per cent excluding 686 postal ballots.

Also Read | UP Honour Killing: Man Hacks 16-Year-Old Sister to Death in Gonda; Arrested.

The polling ended peacefully except for minor skirmishes outside polling stations.

The poll percentage till 5 PM was 77.55, official sources had said.

Voters queued up in several booths even after polling ended at 6 PM but they were allowed to cast their votes, they said.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6, as per the by-poll schedule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)