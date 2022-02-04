Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in Telangana on Friday, with 2,387 fresh infections being reported.

The state recorded 2,850 cases on February 1, 2,646 cases on February 2 and 2,421 on February 3.

With the addition of the new cases, the tally rose to 7,74,215, a health department bulletin said.

The number of recoveries also continued to outnumber fresh infections on Friday with 4,559 people recuperating from the infectious disease. Active cases stood at 30,931.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,39,187.

The death toll increased to 4,097 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 688, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy (131 cases each) districts.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 95.48 per cent, respectively.

