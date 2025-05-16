Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that his government has planned to spend Rs 2,000 crore on various projects, including the Metro Rail, in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment, which is represented by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing a gathering before flagging off the buses carrying Haj pilgrims, Reddy said the government will construct new accommodation for Haj travellers at Mamidipally near the city.

The Chief Minister added that this year, the government received 6,000 applications for Haj, all of which have been cleared.

He appealed to Muslim youth to apply for government financial support under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, a state government programme aimed at promoting self-employment.

Earlier, the state government announced the launch of the scheme, with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore, to help unemployed youth become entrepreneurs.

Members of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi and Anil Kumar Yadav, along with several MLAs and senior officials, were present at the event.

