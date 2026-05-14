India News | Telangana CM Congratulates VD Satheesan on Being Appointed as Keralam CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to VD Satheesan on being appointed as the Chief Minister of Keralam.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Satheesan's appointment as a well-deserved recognition of decades of dedicated public service, principled politics and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Keralam.

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He observed that the people of Keralam have, through the recently concluded Assembly elections, reaffirmed their faith in the values of democracy, social justice and inclusive development by entrusting the United Democratic Front, led by the Congress, with the mandate to govern the state.

Reddy noted that Keralam has long been a beacon for the rest of the country in matters of human development, public health, literacy and grassroots democracy. He expressed confidence that, under Satheesan's stewardship, the state will scale even greater heights in education, healthcare, employment generation and equitable growth, while continuing to set benchmarks that inspire sister states across the Union.

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The Chief Minister affirmed that the Government of Telangana looks forward to working closely with the new Government of Kerala on matters of mutual interest, particularly in the areas of investment promotion, skill development, tourism, knowledge exchange and cooperative federalism.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Telangana, I extend my best wishes to VD Satheesan and the people of Kerala for a tenure marked by progress, prosperity and the further deepening of Kerala's proud democratic traditions," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress officially announced that VD Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house. (ANI)

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