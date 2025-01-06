Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Zoo Park - Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad on Monday and said that the flyover will be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"This flyover that connects the airport, will be named after late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. Because, when PV Narasimha Rao was PM, Manmohan Singh was Finance Minister and for 10 years, he was also the PM, he did so much for the country and it is important to remember his name. He made the state Telangana so Telangana city should have his name," Reddy said during the inauguration of Aramgarh Flyover.

While the previous Congress regime built the longest flyover in Telangana-PV Narasimha Rao Express highway-under former chief minister Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy, the present Congress government has constructed the second largest flyover in the city.

"The Aramghar - Zoo Park flyover was inaugurated today. This is a step forward in solving traffic problems in the city. The government is ready to provide infrastructure facilities to meet the needs of the city's people," Reddy posted on X.

The flyover, constructed in record time, is an indication of the Congress government, under CM Revanth Reddy, making urban development a priority and the re-imagination of the capital city under mission 'Hyderabad Rising'.

"We are ready to join hands and work in tandem with everyone for the development of Hyderabad. We will move forward with the MIM for city development. We pursue politics only during the elections and move together with everyone for Hyderabad's development. Development must become a people's movement," CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy said that Telangana will develop further once the Regional Ring Road work is completed.

"This is not an old city but the original city and original Hyderabad. The government will take up the construction of a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank and develop it as the most attractive tourist spot," he said.

He further said that the foundation stone for the construction of Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal will be laid soon.

"We are prepared to provide funds for development and the responsibility of completing the work lies with the public representatives. The foundation stone for the construction of Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal will be laid soon," he said. (ANI)

