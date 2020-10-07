Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday made an assurance that the paddy crop this season would be purchased on a large scale at the village level. He said that since the Corona fear is still lingering on, various government agencies would be sent to the villages to purchase the entire paddy production.

Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on paddy procurement during this rainy season with ministers and officials concerned. The CM suggested that as was done during the Corona period, the government agencies would go to the farmers and purchase the paddy and he advised the farmers not to get their paddy to the markets and face problems.

The Chief Minister said paddy with less than 17 per cent moisture would be purchased by the state government at Rs 1,888 per Quintal MSP for Grade A Variety and Rs 1,868 per Quintal MSP for the B Grade variety.

Rao said that in the villages harvesting is done for 15 days in a month and instructed the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies Department officials to take precautions at every point. He wanted the officials to make an estimate on how much paddy would be available and prepare a purchasing plan accordingly.

Rao said that since there is a lot of improvement in the irrigation water supply, even arid lands are becoming fertile and are cultivated. He said that with the financial support extended by Rythu Bandhu Scheme, farmers who have migrated to urban areas are returning to the villages to cultivate their land and it was a welcome gesture.

The CM also instructed officials to ensure that the farmers get their money on the sale of paddy immediately along with the bank guarantees.

The CM said that since Telangana state is fast becoming an agriculture-based state, the Civil Supplies Department should strengthen itself and it should make an action plan accordingly. He said it was worth complimenting farmers who have cultivated red gram in 10.78 lakh acres as directed under the regulatory farming policy and wanted officials to arrange for the purchase of red gram also.

In the review meeting, Ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar were present along with others. (ANI)

