Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved raising a Rs 523 crore fund for implementing `Nav Tejaswini Yojana', a scheme aimed at bringing rural families above the poverty line.

Out of this, Rs 334.10 crore will be raised through a loan from the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), an official statement said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped in Barmer District.

The scheme seeks to improve entrepreneurial skills and standard of living of rural women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)