Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over a fatal road accident near Rangapuram village in the state's Vikarabad district.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over a recent road accident near Rangapuram in Vikarabad district.

Also Read | Train Accident Averted: Alert Loco Pilots Spot Wooden Blocks on Railway Tracks in UP's Hardoi, Foil Bid To Derail 2 Trains Including Rajdhani Express.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance and better medical treatment to those injured in the accident and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

at least four people lost their lives and around 17 others were injured in a collision between a cement-loaded truck and a bus under the Parigi police station limits in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal Becomes Minister Again as Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Expands His Cabinet; 'All's Well That Ends Well', Says NCP Leader (Watch Videos).

The mishap occurred around 1:45 am on Monday when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, rammed into the truck.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, said ,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Telengana CM expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap that occurred near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad.

He instructed the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident; the Chief Minister issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

The CM spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar about the fire incident on the phone and ordered to intensify rescue operations. He also enquired about the steps being taken for rescue and relief operations by the Police and Fire Service wings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)