Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to give nod to proposed semiconductor projects in the state expeditiously.

Reddy, who met the union minister in Delhi, appealed to him to sanction the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) and other projects as Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure, a conducive environment for innovation and state-of-the-art research and development centres, an official release said.

The CM also sought to sanction several other electronics and railway projects to the state.

Reddy brought to the notice of the union minister Telangana's request for the establishment of an electronics park at Muchcherla near here under the Centre's EMC 2.0 (Electronics Manufacturing Clusters) scheme, it said.

The CM urged Vaishnaw to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad and the union minister responded positively, it said.

Reddy told Vaishnaw that a Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR). Since the Railway Board has already accorded permission for the final location survey, Reddy requested the union minister to give approval to the Rs 8,000 crore for the rail project, it said.

The CM also sought sanctioning a railway line connecting the proposed Dry Port in Hyderabad and the Machilipatnam Port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the Kazipet Railway Division for efficient railway operations in the state, the release added.

