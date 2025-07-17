Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Cricket Association on Thursday filed a formal complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), demanding a deeper investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Jagan Mohan Rao and other Apex Council members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The complaint also named BRS MLC K Kavitha and MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR), accusing them of playing a role in corruption during the BRS party's tenure, particularly with regard to HCA operations for the past 10 years.

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao and four other office-bearers in connection with the allegations of forgery of documents and misappropriation of funds early this month.

The founder of Telangana Cricket Association, Laxminarayan told ANI, "All the corruption alligations faced by the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the injustice that is happening to the cricket players and the money given by the BCCI...The case made against the President of HCA and its five people."

Earlier in the day, Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) wrote a letter to CID seeking a further deeper investigation.

The letter states, "The funds allocated and transferred by BCCI need to be examined in the context that inspite of such huge amounts of funds approximately around Rs.500 to 600 Crores in last 10 years were given to HCA, there is not any evidence of the development of Cricket Infrastructure anywhere in Hyderabad nor has built any properties or purchased any clean assets for HCA till date."

"K. Kavitha MLC and KT Rama Rao MLA have been influencing and running the show at HCA from behind the scenes ever since the Telangana State was formed, and the Individuals were in a position of Power as Ministers, Public Representatives, and Nominated Pets," the letter added.

In the CBI investigation, it was alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao was colluding with CJ. Srinivas Rao and Sunil Kante intimated and blackmailed the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad officials for complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes for Season 2024-25.

The HCA president is also allegedly involved in creating forged documents of the Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was previously known as the Gowlipura Cricket Club, by forging the signature of Sri C. Krishna Yadav, the President of the Gowlipura Cricket Club.C Rajendra Yadav and G. Kavitha allegedly colluded with Jagan Mohan Rao to forge the documents, enabling Jagan Mohan Rao to "dishonestly" gain entry into HCA as President. (ANI)

