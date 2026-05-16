India News | Telangana: Cyberabad Police Form Special Teams to Arrest Bandi Bhagirath in POCSO Case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police on Saturday formed five special teams and issued a look-out circular for Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Sai Bhagirath in the POCSO case, a police official said.

As per the officials, the police are tracing him using Call Detail Records (CDR) and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.

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"We have formed five special teams to catch Bandi Bhagirath. We have also opened an LOC and are tracing him using CDR, IP addresses, and other technologies," a Cyberabad Police official said.

The case centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the accused allegedly entered into a relationship with the complainant's daughter in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026. According to the FIR, after the relationship ended on January 7, the girl allegedly attempted self-harm on two occasions later that month.

While Bhagirath characterised the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he filed against the girl's family just hours earlier on the same day. His complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station alleged that the girl's parents attempted to extort Rs 5 crores from him by threatening that their daughter would commit suicide if the money was not paid.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar approached the City Civil Court in Hyderabad seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms linking him to a case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bageerath.

In his petition, the Union Minister has requested the court to direct digital platforms and media houses to take down such content and prevent further dissemination of allegedly defamatory material.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected as per court directions.

Bandi Sai Bhagirath approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following allegations of sexual harassment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)