Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) arrested a man on Thursday who was transporting 50 lakhs of Hawala money from Secunderabad to Gulbarga under Raidurgam police station limits, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Vikram.

According to the Raidurgam police inspector, Ch. Venkanna, "an accused was going from Secunderabad to Gulbarga. We caught 50 lakhs of Hawala money from him. He did not give any details about the money; that's why we are going to send him to the income tax officials. The probe is on."

Earlier on March 1, the Hyderabad Police arrested two people for allegedly cloning the fingerprints of sanitation workers and using them to carry out unauthorised transactions, the officials said.

The arrested persons, identified as Shivaiah Umesh and J. Shivaram, are sanitation field assistants of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

According to the police, the accused were illegally claiming the salaries of absent sanitation workers by using their cloned finger prints.

The accused have hatched a plan to illegally claim the wages of sanitation workers who were absent by cloning their thumb impressions.

The police further said that several workers were not physically attending duties but their attendance was being marked regularly.

The accused persons made the sanitation workers press their thumbs on a layer of candle wax and then poured gum on it to capture the print.

The layer of gum, containing the fingerprint of the worker, was pressed against the biometric scanner to record the attendance of the absentee.

On the same day the accused persons, and seized 35 synthetic finger prints and two attendance biometric devices, were handed over to the SHO of Amberpeat Police Station.

A case under sections 467, 468, 471, 419, 420, and 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. (ANI)

