Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area in Telangana's Hyderabad, said an official.

Meanwhile, fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a dousing operation is underway, the official added.

Also Read | Indian Navy's P-8I Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Establish Connection With Distressed Vessel MV Chem Pluto (See Pics and Video).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)