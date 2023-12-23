New Delhi, December 23: The Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto after taking off from INS Hansa naval air base in Goa, Navy officials said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours.

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack. The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said. Indian Navy, Coast Guard Vessels Moving Towards Merchant Ship in Arabian Sea As MV Chem Pluto Catches Fire After Suspected Drone Attack.

Distressed Vessel MV Chem Pluto

DRONE ATTACK ON MV CHEM PLUTO-Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre,Mumbai received information regarding fire onboard MV Chem Pluto. The Merchant ship with 20 Indian &01 Vietnamese Crew was reportedly attacked by a suspected drone strike on aerial platform.(1/6) pic.twitter.com/CpioW9MfT9 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 23, 2023

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress. The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members, who are all reported to be safe. Indian Navy Deploys Another Guided Missile Destroyer in Arabian Sea After MV Ruen Incident.

According to defence officials, the vessel had crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of the vessel. All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to assist it, according to defence officials. Further details awaited.

