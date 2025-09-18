Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slippers shop at Swagata Grand in Jillelaguda, Rangareddy district, this morning.

Two fire vehicles and one robotic unit reached the spot and controlled the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, and the extent of the asset loss is yet to be determined.

