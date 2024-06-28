Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 15 others were injured in a blast in a glass factory in the Shadnagar area of Rangareddy district on Friday, police said.

According to police, "A fire broke out in Glass manufacturing company in Burgul, Shadnagar, after an explosion. Our primary information is that around 5 people are dead."

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Calls Budget 'Empty Promises', Seeks White Paper on MahaYuti's Two Years.

Shamshabad DCP also said gas pressure in the compressor furnace caused the explosion, resulting in a massive fire.

"In the incident 5 persons died and 15 critically injured. All the injured shifted to local hospital for treatment. Police, fire brigade and other officials are on spot," he said.

Also Read | Rath Yatra 2024 Special Trains: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 315 Special Trains for Odisha Ahead of Rath Yatra in Puri.

"A case is being registered and probe is on," Shamshabad DCP added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy enquired with the authorities about the Shadnagar accident and ordered them to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide medical treatment. He also gave instructions to the Collector.

The Chief Minister has ordered the revenue, police, fire department, labour, industries and medical teams to remain at the accident site and coordinate the relief measures.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao has expressed condolence over the deaths of people in the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured Appeal to Telangana Government to immediately conduct a thorough safety audit and review disaster management plans in all industrial areas so as to prevent any recurrence," he posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)