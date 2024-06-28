New Delhi, June 28: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss extensive preparations by the railways for the Rath Yatra in Puri. Vaishnaw said that 315 special trains will run this year, which will be much higher than last year. Along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also present in the meeting.

"Today I have discussed about the arrangements made by Railways for the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri with Odisha Chief Minister and two deputy CMs. This year 315 special trains will run which is much higher than last year. The trains will cover almost all areas of Odisha. Besides the railway, we will make arrangements for the accommodation of more than 15,000 people at Puri," Vaishnaw said. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024 Date, Full Calendar & Significance: What Is Rath Yatra? Grand Procession, Religious & Cultural Importance.

Discussions regarding development and employment in the IT sector were also held between the ministers. "During the visit to Delhi, met the Union Minister of Railways, Information Broadcasting and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. During the Modi government, the railway infrastructure in Odisha has undergone significant changes. I discussed in detail for a better system of railways in the state. Along with this, it was also discussed how to create employment opportunities in the state with development in IT sector," Majhi wrote in a post on X.

This year the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is scheduled on July 7. The Ratha Jatra or the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The festival encompasses the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple and culminates with the return journey after eight days. In reality, the festival stretches from the day of AkhayaTrutiya (in April) and culminates with the return journey of the Holy Trinity to the Shree Mandir premises. Overcrowding in Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tells Rail Officials to Take Immediate Steps to Resolve Overcrowding in Trains.

Apart from numerous Indian cities, the festival is observed with great fanfare right from New Zealand to South Africa and New York to London.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)