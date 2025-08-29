New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the government of Telangana announced that free electricity would be provided for the illumination of pandals during the 11 days of Chaturthi and also for nine days of Durga Navratri.

Earlier on August 27, a Ganesh idol styled as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was installed in Hyderabad by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation.

The idol, themed "Telangana Rising," depicts Ganesh in attire associated with the Chief Minister -- a white shirt, black trousers, and a green shawl draped over the shoulder, inspired by a photograph of Revanth Reddy during his padayatra.

Speaking to ANI, Mettu Sai Kumar said, "On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, for the past 5 to 10 years, we installed Ganesh idol based on a film's ideology. This time, we adopted Telangana's development ideology and the CM's vision, Revanth Reddy. The idea is to showcase Telangana's progress and development with the theme 'Telangana Rising'. We created a Ganesh idol inspired by a photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his padayatra. The Ganesh idol is designed according to that photo."

"Ganesh ji is known as Vighna Raja, the remover of obstacles. With his blessings, Telangana will progress and move forward. Our family has been a part of this, and we've created a Ganesh idol with the CM's ideology and photo. The message is 'Rising Telangana', and we want to convey that the people of Telangana should stand together and support the CM's vision for the state's development. With Ganesh ji's blessings, we'll work towards taking Telangana forward", Mettu Sai Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol once again captivated devotees as it celebrated its 71st year of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 69-ft-tall idol of Lord Ganesh was installed in the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad with the theme "Vishwashanti," meaning world peace.

Devotees arrived in large numbers to offer prayers to Lord Ganpati on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Raj Kumar, Chairman of the Ganesh Utsav Committee, said the tradition began in 1954 when freedom fighter Shankaraiah installed a one-foot idol. This year, the idol measures 69 feet. (ANI)

