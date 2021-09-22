Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): A total of 40 dengue cases have been reported at Government Fever Hospital since September 1, informed Dr K Shankar, Superintendent of the hospital in Hyderabad.

"There is a decrease in dengue cases but an increase in fever and malaria cases. We have reported 40 cases of dengue since September 1. We are reporting 4-5 cases of malaria daily here," he said in an interview with ANI on Tuesday.

He further said some dengue patients reported high-grade fever, severe headache and body pain, and sometimes rashed on the body.

Meanwhile, dengue, a vector-borne disease, has been on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Several districts have reported dengue cases. Meerut on Monday recorded 18 new cases while the total tally stood at 205. (ANI)

