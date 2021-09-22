Oppo India has silently hiked the prices of Oppo A54 and Oppo A19 smartphones by Rs 1,000. Both the handsets were introduced in the country in April this year. This price revision comes after Xiaomi and Realme increased the prices of their respective phones. It's worth noting that the prices are yet to be updated on the e-commerce platform, and Oppo's official website. Oppo A16 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35, Triple Cameras Launched in India at Rs 13,990.

Oppo A54 (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

With the latest revision, the prices of Oppo A54 now start from Rs 14,990 instead of Rs 13,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 16,990. The top-end 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 17,990. Additionally, prices of Oppo F19 phone have been increased by Rs 1,000. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 19,990 instead of Rs 18,990.

The Oppo A54 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel, and comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. For photography, it gets a 13MP triple rear camera. For selfies, Oppo A54 has a 16MP shooter at the front. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Oppo F19 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Oppo F19 boasts a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It comes equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The front camera is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

