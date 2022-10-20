Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Expressing anguish over the alleged sexual assault of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in a school here, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a detailed report from the state government on the matter.

A Raj Bhavan press release said the Governor had called for immediate action against the culprits.

Also Read | Ayodhya Set To Emerge as a Global City by 2024 Due to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Efforts.

"The Governor expressed her dismay and deep anguish over the incident and called for immediate action against the culprit who perpetrated the heinous crime," the press communique said.

Meanwhile, the parents of students in the school at posh Banjara Hills here, where the incident allegedly happened, and another branch of the school at Safilguda in the city held protests.

Also Read | BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case: CBI Court Frames Charges Against Atiq Ahmad.

The parents demanded the resignation of the principal of Safilguda branch of the school, police said.

The four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver, who has since been arrested, in her school in Banjara Hills here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)