Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL which sought directions to authorities to expeditiously take all necessary steps to facilitate the safe and swift extraction of the eight persons trapped inside the partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project in Nagarkurnool district.

Eight persons--engineers and labourers have been trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

The petitioner, National Union for Migrant Workers, also sought a directive to the authorities to ensure that every possible measure is employed to expedite the rescue operation, among other pleas.

During the hearing on Monday, the Advocate General (AG) brought to the notice of the court about the efforts being taken up in the rescue operation which involved personnel of Army, Navy, NDRF, rat miners and other agencies.

The AG also informed the court that the chief minister and cabinet ministers were supervising the rescue operation.

The court noted that herculean efforts are being made by the state government as part of the rescue operation and disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The state government's Disaster Management department had said that 18 organisations, 54 officials and 703 people are involved in the rescue operation.

