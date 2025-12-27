Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha visited the Nagarkurnool district and addressed the media, exposing deep-rooted failures in irrigation, infrastructure, governance, and social justice that continue to hold back the region.

Kavitha alleged that while the Kaleshwaram Project was fast-tracked, the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project was deliberately neglected. This negligence, she said, resulted in Telangana losing its rightful claim over 90 TMC of Krishna waters. She warned that continued dependence on Srisailam, a joint project, would permanently entangle Telangana in inter-state water disputes.

Also Read | CISF Personnel Gently Intervenes as Child Runs to Meet Father at Airport, Video of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral.

She demanded the construction of an independent project, on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Nallamalla Sagar, to secure Telangana's long-term water interests.

Alleging massive corruption in the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project, Kavitha said thousands of crores were spent on work that required minimal execution. She demanded the immediate return of 900 acres of land acquired for black soil at Vattam Reservoir, which she said is currently under illegal occupation by contractors, depriving farmers of their rightful land.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As AQI Slips Into Severe Category, Several Areas Cross 400 Mark.

Kavitha emphasised that Telangana is entitled to 550 TMC of Krishna waters, yet successive governments failed to utilise even the permitted share. She accused the Congress government of weakening Telangana's claim by stating that 45 TMC was sufficient, effectively surrendering additional water rights. She also criticised both BRS and Congress for failing to protect Telangana against aggressive water projects by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Calling it a grave injustice, Kavitha noted that Nagarkurnool still lacks railway connectivity, despite 12 years since Telangana's formation. She urged the concerned MP to take responsibility for completing the Gadwal-Macherla railway line, stating that rail connectivity is essential for economic growth, employment, and regional development.

Kavitha raised serious concerns over land irregularities in the district medical college and alleged misuse of ITDA funds, which she said severely harmed tribal communities, particularly the Chenchus.

She accused former ministers of corruption in the construction of the Yelluru Pump House, citing faulty work that caused motor damage and irrigation failure. She also flagged unchecked sand mining, widening economic inequality, and the systematic neglect of backward districts compared to Hyderabad.

Reaffirming Jagruti's commitment to Social Telangana, Kavitha announced that 80% of leadership positions in Jagruti will be reserved for BC, SC, ST, and minority communities. She reiterated the long-standing demand for 12% reservations for minorities.

Kavitha concluded by stating that Jagruthi will form issue-based committees, intensify district-wide struggles, and fight for farmers, displaced families, tribals, and marginalised communities until equitable development and social justice are achieved across Telangana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)