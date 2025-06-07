Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a man died in a fire accident while he was sleeping in his room on Saturday.

The incident took place under Jagadgirigutta police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The deceased's mother had gone to the temple and, upon returning, noticed the fire. A fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The police suspect that the cause of the fire might be a short circuit. The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).

According to the police official, "This incident occurred this morning around 9 am. The deceased, Sai Kiran, died due to a fire while he was sleeping. A fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. The deceased's mother had gone to the temple, and after returning to his house, she noticed a fire. We suspect the cause of the fire might be a short circuit. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME), said Inspector of Jagadgirigutta. (ANI)

