Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed a major infrastructure milestone with the inauguration of a parallel Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Falaknuma on the Secunderabad-Falaknuma Broad Gauge line. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 52.03 crore, was inaugurated on Friday by Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), GHMC said in a press release.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLCs Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi and Mirza Rahmat Baig, MLAs Mohammed Mubeen and Mir Zulfiqar Ali, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Charminar Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, corporators, and several public representatives.

A major infrastructure boost for South Hyderabad has been realised with the inauguration of the newly constructed parallel Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Falaknuma, built alongside the existing bridge on the Secunderabad-Falaknuma Broad Gauge line. The project, executed by GHMC, was completed at a cost of Rs 52.03 crore.

The length of ROB is 360 meters (including the railway span).

Covering both the reconstructed existing ROB and the new parallel ROB, it is a 4-lane facility. Additional works include 36 m box culvert, a 12m-wide light vehicular underpass, 60m and 100m at-grade road lengths on Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma sides respectively, and over 210m service roads, the press release said.

The project is set to transform traffic flow in the Old City by ensuring conflict-free movement from Barkas Junction (near G-Max Convention) to Falaknuma Bus Depot. It will significantly reduce travel time and decongest heavy traffic leading towards Charminar. The new bridge will also provide major relief to traffic around Global School, Kali Mata pilgrimage routes, and the Falaknuma Railway Station.

Local residents and commuters have welcomed the project, noting that it will put an end to frequent traffic snarls, save time, and ease movement across one of Hyderabad's busiest corridors. (ANI)

