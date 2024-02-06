New Delhi, February 6: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP from Telangana's Peddapalli Lok Sabha Constituency, Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, along with BRS leader Manne Jeevan Reddy, joined the Congress party on Tuesday. The BRS leaders were inducted into the Congress party in the presence of All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congess General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha and Manne Jeevan Reddy, along with other leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, into the partyfold. Venugopal claimed that this was a sign of the Congress' growing popularity and influence in Telangana and that the Indian National Congress was the only party that could deliver good governance for the people of the state. Revanth Reddy Meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi: Telangana CM Urges Congress Leader To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From State

"Welcomed Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, Manne Jeevan Reddy and other BRS leaders into our party today. Our party is growing from strength to strength, and leaders from across Telangana are recognising the Congress as the one true vehicle of pro-people governance!," KC Venugopal said in a post on 'X'. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also a warm welcome to Venkatesh Netha and Manne Jeevan Reddy. TG to Replace TS: Revanth Reddy Cabinet Approves Changing Telangana’s Abbreviation to TG From Present TS

Telangana MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, Other BRS Leaders Join Congress

#BRS sitting MP from Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and former TTD member Manne Jeevan Reddy joined the #Congress in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and #Telangana Chief Minister #RevanthReddy .#VenkateshNetha pic.twitter.com/hYtIr700G7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and senior leaders from the state extend a warm welcome to Venkatesh Netha, MP Peddapalli, and Manne Jeevan Reddy, an ex-TTD Board Member, into the Congress family," Congress said in a post on 'X'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)