Hyderabad, November 22: In a major setback for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana, the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Muslim organisations has decided to extend their support to the Congress party for the November 30 State Legislative Assembly election. The decision to extend the support was taken at a meeting of the heads of the state committee and district committees of the Muslim JAC held in Hyderabad on November 11.

In a statement, it said, "The leaders of the majority of the districts expressed the opinion that all the Muslims are leaning towards the Congress locally and that it would be prudent to support them in the upcoming elections. This after, as per the statement, the state government allegedly failed to address the demands put forth by the Muslim JAC. "The BRS manifesto, which was released subsequent to the elections, fails to address the demands put forth by the Muslim JAC. Every single demand was unheeded," the statement added. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS and Congress Are Going All Out to Woo Muslim Voters; Will Muslims Shift Their Support?

"We request all the Muslims of the state to come together on one word and vote for the Congress party together and show the power of their vote," as per the statement. Expressing concern in the event BJP forms government at the Centre, the Statement alleged," It is widely acknowledged that the potential re-election of the BJP poses a significant threat to the integrity of the Constitution of India".

It emphasised that the Muslim JAC's stance regarding the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2024 will be contingent on the Congress government fulfilling its commitments to the Muslim community and demonstrating its integrity. Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Promises UCC, Scrapping of 'Religion-Based Reservations' in State Poll Manifesto

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

