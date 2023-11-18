Hyderabad, November 18: Reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, scrapping religion-based reservations and formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code are among the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.

The party has promised that if voted to power, it will appoint Telangana’s first Chief Minister from the Backward Classes. It will also appoint a commission of inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe all the corruption allegations against the incumbent BRS government. The BJP, if voted to power, will introduce free Ram Mandir and Kashi Yatra for senior citizens. It also promised to officially commemorate September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto in Hyderabad Ahead of Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Replacing the existing Dharani system with a fool-proof Mee-Bhoomi system, a new nodal ministry for implementation and saturation of government of India’s schemes, new nodal department/ministry for overseas residents of Telangana, especially the Gulf residents, and fast-tracking SC sub-categorisation in reservations are among the other key promises in the manifesto.

The manifesto titled ‘Mana Modi Guarantee, Mana BJP Bharosa’ was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party promised that it will abolish ‘unconstitutional’ religion-based reservations and increase reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs. Backward sections among Muslims currently enjoy a 4 per cent quota in the state in education and government jobs.

Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah released BJP manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/LCCEWQM98D — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

IThe BJP promised Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers. A first-of-its kind Nizamabad Turmeric City will be developed leveraging on the Prime Minister’s announcement on the formation of a National Turmeric Board.

College-going girl students will be provided free laptops, as per the manifesto. Also, the government will make a fixed deposit at the time of birth of a new-born girl child so that Rs 2 lakh can be redeemed at the age of 21. Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto for Poll-bound Telangana, Calls Promises as 'PM Modi's Guarantee'.

Ujjwala beneficiaries will be provided four free gas cylinders. Women self-help groups will be provided loans at a nominal interest rate of 1 per cent, the manifesto said. The BJP also promised that it will complete the entire TSPSC recruitment process in the lines of UPSC for all government recruitment, including Group-I and Group-2, in a transparent and time-bound manner of six months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).