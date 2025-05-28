Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Bhadradri Kothagudem district police seized 830.540 kg of ganja, valued at more than Rs 4.15 crore, during a joint operation conducted by police from Julurpad and Central Crime Station.

As per the police officials, the operation took place at Padamata Narsapuram village, where officers intercepted a van during their vehicle checking and discovered the concealed contraband.

According to a statement by the police, the ganja was being transported from Tulisipaka village (Alluri Seetaramaraju district) to New Delhi, passing through Bhadradchalam, Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nagpur.

The police official said that smugglers often go to great lengths to hide illegal substances, and in this case, they engineered a hidden chamber to avoid detection. They have loaded the said ganja at Tulisipaka village of Alluri Seetaramaraju district and started its journey in order to reach New Delhi.

Police arrested Jasram and Ram Kumar, both from Madhya Pradesh, for transporting the illegal substance. The arrested persons are being remanded today.

As per the statement, the police identified several individuals from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and the Alluri Seetaramaraju district as buyers and sellers.

A case has been registered against all involved parties, and the seized items include the van, two mobile phones, and the ganja.

The District Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bhadradri Kotahgudem District B, Rohith Raju, IPS, commended the officers involved in the operation, including CI Indrasena Reddy, Inspector Ramakanth, SI Ravi, and CCS officers J. Praveen and Rama Rao.

As per the statement, the district Police are constantly working hard to intercept such activities, and have succeeded in curtailing the illegal transportation of Ganja. In 2024, authorities seized 8,078 kg across 112 cases, while in 2025, they have already confiscated 3,002 kg so far.

In January, 62 Kg of dry Ganja valued at Rs 15.5 lakh and a mobile phone were seized from a drug peddler, Raju Jat alias Raju. (ANI)

